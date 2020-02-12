|
|
William Dean Wakeman, beloved educator and sailing coach, who was revered by family, sailors, students, and friends, died in the early morning of January 29, with family at his side. Bill earned his BA and MA in English Literature from California State University, Long Beach. He taught high school English at Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, and Costa Mesa high schools for nearly 40 years. In the early '60s, Bill organized high school sailing match races and established the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association (PCISA). Soon sailors from Newport Harbor High School (NHHS) and Corona del Mar High School (CDMHS) sailed in team races against one another and against other West Coast high school and college sailing teams. Local high school sailors went on to compete in prestigious competitions in Texas and at the Annapolis Naval Academy, as well as to championships in England and in Ireland. With Bill as coach, the NHHS and the CDMHS teams both won two interscholastic world championships. Bill was involved with and served as selection committee chair of the Governor's Cup International Youth Match Racing Championships hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club. He is survived by his siblings Jim Wakeman and Caroline Wakeman Evans, numerous nieces and nephews, and those who loved him as "Uncle Bill." Bill Wakeman's service will be held at St. Matthews Church, Newport Beach at 10 AM, on February 22, and a reception at the Balboa Yacht Club, Corona del Mar, from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations sent in Bill's name to Newport Balboa Sailing & Seamanship Association (NBSSA) fbo/Governor's Cup Fund, 1045 Irvine Ave., Suite 628, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020