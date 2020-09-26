Bill was born in Whittier, Californiato Lawrence and Norma Jean Darling.He spent his first 6 years in Whittier.In 1954 Larry & Norma moved theirfamily toNewport Beach. Bill certainly loved the beach life, surfing, fishing, boating, etc. He attended many of the local schools and graduated from Corona del Mar High School. He attended Orange Coast College as well, but lifeexperiences were more important to Bill. He spentsome time in Costa Rica working for the Tico Times.And later he moved to Maui for a few years andworked for the Maui Sign Shop. He made many dearfriends there. Lots of surfing and fun! When he returned to California he held a variety of jobs, always artistic as he was a great artist. Bill enjoyed paintingwith watercolors, acrylic and oil paints as well. He married Penny Myers on Cinco de Mayo 1979.He adopted her son, Christopher and they had twomore sons, Michael and John. He always called eachone his favorite son, as he loved them all. Bill was also very musical and played in differentbands over the years including the local band, TheFabulous Nomads. He enjoyed playing his piano andukulele at home in his later years. He also loveddrawing cartoons with his acerbic wit and also wroteseveral stories. Just had a great imagination. Bill was a member of Blackie's Classics LongboardAssociation for many years and enjoyed surfing andcompeting up and down the coast with the guys andwives of the club. He was known as "Willy D" tomost of his friends. And let's not forget golf, it wasa favorite pastime. Bill and Penny opened two businesses together overthe years. West Side Graphics and Newport FrameCo. in Costa Mesa. Bill passed peacefully with his family by his side.He was loved and we will all miss him so very much. He was predeceased by his parents, Larry and Norma,and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Penny, sonsMichael (Kelly Rangel) and John Darling, sister SueNaber (Dan), nieces Amy Loveless (Tom) and LaurieAnderson (Chris), sister in law Pamela Canfield (Lew)and granddaughters Gwen Smith and Naomi Bozeman.There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.