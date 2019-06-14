William J. Turner, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Costa Mesa on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Bill was born in Erick, Oklahoma, and moved to Orange County when he was a young boy. He attended Santa Ana High School where he met his wife of 73 years, Cathy. Bill's life emphasis, education and career were all based on his love of learning and always making life a lesson; he had a constantly curious mind, and encouraged those around him to never stop learning. Bill attended Orange Coast College in their first year of operation and was the school's first Student Body President. From there he attended and received degrees from Long Beach State, Stanford (master's) and USC (PhD). Professionally, Bill served 21 years in the U.S. Army including WWII and the Korean conflict. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. Bill taught history at Huntington Beach High School, worked as a guidance counselor at Westminster High School and held several administrative positions in both OC and LA Unified School Districts as well as the State Department of Education. After retiring in 1988, he pursued his interest in woodworking, enjoyed traveling the world, but spending time with his wife and his grandchildren seem to bring him the most joy. As Bill once said, "I had a good life, a stunning wife, terrific kids and outstanding grandkids. No complaints." He is survived by his wife, Cathy, and his children Mike Turner (Jay), Mark Turner (Sue), Kim Hart (Brion) and Scott Turner (Peggy), as well as his grandchildren Rachel Turner, Kyle Turner, Cory Turner and Jake Turner. His thoughtful, kind, and intelligent presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Published in Daily Pilot on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary