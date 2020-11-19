1/1
William John James Harold IV
August 23, 1953 - June 25, 2020 William John James Harold IV
, 66, died on June 25, 2020 in him home in Newport Beach, California. A Military Honor Ceremony is planned for December 7 at 10:15 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.Born on August 23, 1953, in San Francisco, California, to William Jude Harold and Bonnie Jean Riley, William was the eldest of four children. William was a proud patriot and upon graduation from Newport Harbor High School in 1972, he joined the United States Army and served his country from 1973 to 1979, becoming a tank commander while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. An accomplished master goldsmith for more than 50 years, William's interest in designing and creating fine jewelry began at the age of 12. A true artisan, he worked alongside his father (prior to his passing in 1990) and his brother Tim at his family's iconic William Harold & Sons jewelry store in Newport Beach until his retirement in 2017.William had a passion for life and adventure and always set the bar high when it came to his personal accomplishments. Inspired by Bruce Lee, he earned his black belt in Karate. He loved the ocean and enjoyed sailing and scuba diving and was a certified dive instructor. With a penchant for travel, one of his favorite pastimes exploring beautiful places on his beloved motorcycle. William is survived by his step mother Rose Harold; his brothers Tim and Greg Harold; his sister Theresa Harold Bumgarner; his step sister Terry Harold Wills; and, his step brother Davitt Harold; as well as his niece Melia Harold Hooker; and nephews Jason, Ryan and Dustin Starkey; Timothy Harold, Jr.; and Sean, Michael and Tyler Wills. He was also a loving great uncle to Owen and Faye Harold, Jude and Pearl Hooker, William and Madeline Starkey, and Ezekiel and Madison Starkey.

Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 19, 2020.
