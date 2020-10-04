1/1
William "Ross" Mollard
, 84 Passed away in La Quinta, California on Friday, September 25, 2020.Ross was a former longtime Newport Beach resident.He moved from Canada in 1978 with his family.He ran a successful commercial real estate business and was active in the community. He was a member of the Palisades Tennis Club, Newport Beach Country Club and Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic church.He and his wife moved to La Quinta in 2010 where he enjoyed his semi-retired life.His final resting place will be Kelowna Memorial Park, Kelowna, BC Canada. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date due to current restrictions.

Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
