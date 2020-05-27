Bill was born in Bethesda, MD to Elmer and Elizabeth Rothenburger. He spent his childhood in Arlington VA, elementary years in San Clemente on the beach and the balance of his life, with the exception of college and working stints, in his beloved Newport Beach.The second of three brothers, Bill was handsome, strong, athletically gifted and lucky. Not one to get lost in detail or afraid to speak his mind, Bill loved his friends and enjoyed outdoor activities. He was a top 10 athlete at Newport Harbor HS, lettering in three sports, football, wrestling and gymnastics. He competed in outrigger paddling on a team where they did so well he had to bring his birth certificate to prove his age. He played football at Cal Lutheran College and attended Arizona State University. When he wasn't working he lifted weights, ran 5k races, did spin classes and paddled outrigger canoes. He worked on the support team of a Baja 1000 race entry after which he debuted in the photo above as a marlin fisherman, landing a 309# blue marlin without a harness after others had abandoned the chair, having no luck.After school, Bill went to New York City and joined the Free Air and Compressed Air Tunnel Workers (aka Sandhog) Union of America where he worked for the better part of a decade on a subway tunnel under the East River from Manhattan to Queens and on the Staten Island Interceptor Tunnel. After spells in Colorado on the Eisenhower Tunnel and running rat hole drilling rigs in Utah he returned to Newport, where he worked in the home spa equipment industry, ran a couple of pool service businesses, did construction work, sold luxury cars and sold auto insurance.Bill was generous, thoughtful and kind. He would always show up with clever gifts to shower his nieces, and nephews with. He was a fan of youth activities and attended many concerts, volleyball/soccer matches and cross country/track events, traveling long distances to offer great support for children of his family, friends and alma mater.Bill overcame single handed multiple first world challenges. He enjoyed the ocean, beach, warm weather, luxury convertible cars, watches and clothes, but most of all his friendships. Clever and focused when he applied himself, he often exceeded expectations, sometimes to the surprise of those around him. A lifelong bachelor, he is survived by his brothers, Roger and Craig, his nephew Aaron, his nieces Erica, Lynsey and Monika, grandnieces Rachel and Calista and grandnephew Tristan.The family is grateful to all those who took care of Bill in his time of need and made his passing painless.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport Aquatic Center. A memorial is being planned. Stories will be told and fish will be larger, weights lifted heavier and accomplishments bigger and better, all to the amusement of those who loved him, celebrate his life and want him to rest in peace.



