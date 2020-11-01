Willis Douglas Longyear ll, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 21st. He lived a happy, healthy and energetic 92 years a funny and loving man to the end. He was born on May 6th, 1928 in Los Angeles to Douglas Mackay Longyear and Mary Elizabeth Boyle of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the third of four children three boys and a younger sister. The family lived in Hancock Park and had a cattle ranch in the Owens and Long Valleys of the Eastern Sierra. His family spent summers in Mammoth Lakes at the family cabin from birth until his father's passing when Willis was eighteen. The long summers in the Sierra shaped him and provided a lifelong love of skiing, backpacking, and all aspects of the natural world. Willis went to grammar school at Cathedral Chapel and graduated, along with his two brothers, from Loyola High School. He followed them to UCLA where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career working for General Electric in Schenectady, then Cincinnati, Boston, and eventually transferred to Edwards Air Base in Palmdale. He worked closely with the test pilots to develop some of the latest jet engines of the day he was in heaven! Later, he joined Ford Aeronutronic and relocated to Newport Beach, where he developed soft landing vehicles for exploring the moon and a camera for the Mars Lander. Following Ford, he worked at Bray Oil Company overseeing production and, finally, as an engineering design consultant before retiring.Shortly after arriving in Newport Beach, he took up sailboat racing which combined his love for the outdoors and passion for engineering. He bought a Star boat, named "Mistress", and joined the Balboa Yacht Club. He enjoyed racing in weekend regattas and Thursday evening Beer Can Races and spent countless hours tweaking and tuning his boat. Applying his understanding of evolving technologies and high performance materials, he developed the rules for fiberglass construction for the Star Class, which replaced their traditional wood construction, and brought the class into the contemporary era while enhancing performance. It was adopted by the International Star Class in 1965 and the class continues to be actively raced around the world today using fiberglass hulls. He met his wife, Judith Bray of Pasadena, and they were married in April of 1961. Together they raised two sons, Willis Douglas Longyear lll and Ulric Bray Longyear, on Lido Isle and enjoyed summers at Lake Arrowhead. As a lifelong tinkerer and skilled craftsman, Willis patiently passed on his love of craft and making things to his sons through their own projects. Throughout their marriage, Willis and Judith traveled extensively, visiting every continent, including trips to Eastern Russia and several trips to Antarctica and Africa. Willis was an active member of his community, participating in numerous organizations. He served as the coordinator for his sons' Boy Scout troop and led many hiking trips into the Sierra and canoeing trips in British Columbia. The Boy Scouts honored Willis for his longtime commitment to the organization with both the Order of the Arrow and the Silver Beaver awards. Later, he participated in the building of the Sea Scout Base in Newport Beach and developing of their education programs. He was a founding member of the Newport Sunrise Rotary, later serving as President. He also served as Commodore of the Lido Isle Yacht Club and loved to race his Sabot in the Friday night regattas. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, integrity, and love for his family. He is survived by Judith, his wife of 59 years; his son Will and daughter-in-law Alise of Manhattan Beach; his son Ulric and daughter-in-law Susan of Mountain View; and his four grandchildren, Cameron, Turner, Daniel and Douglas. A family celebration of Willis' life was held on October 3rd. The Longyear family graciously asks that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to commemorate Willis, please make a contribution to the Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary Foundation (P.O. Box 8113, Newport Beach, CA 92558) or Orange County Boy Scout Sea Scout Base (1931 West Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663).



