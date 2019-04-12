|
A visitation will be held for MSG A. Gene Fisher from 7-8 PM on Friday April 12, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News VA 23602. An interment with full military honors will occur at the East Carolina Veteran's Cemetery, Goldsboro NC, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019