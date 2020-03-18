|
|
Aaron Alphonsa Mundy Sr, 90, husband of Lillie Parker Mundy, passed away at his Hampton, Virginia home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born on January 26, 1930, he was the son of Reverend Shedrack and Mary Walters Mundy. Mr. Mundy graduated from Huntington High School and then served in the U.S. Army. He continued his civil service career and retired from Hampton Roads Transit in 1995. He is survived by his wife Lillie, daughter Candace of Hampton, VA, son Aaron A. Mundy Jr. and his wife, Christine, and 1 granddaughter, Mia of Ashburn, VA. A service of remembrance will be held at West Hampton Baptist Church located at 631 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA on March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020