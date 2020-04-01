|
Aaron Alphonsa Mundy Sr, 90, husband of Lillie Parker Mundy, passed away at his Hampton, Virginia home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born on January 26, 1930, he was the son of Reverend Shedrack and Mary Walters Mundy. Mr. Mundy graduated from Huntington High School and then served in the U.S. Army. He continued his civil service career and retired from Hampton Roads Transit in 1995. He is survived by his wife Lillie, daughter Candace of Hampton, VA, son Aaron A. Mundy Jr. and his wife, Christine, and 1 granddaughter, Mia of Ashburn, VA. A celebration of life service will be held (TIME) Saturday, April 4, 2020 at West Hampton Baptist Church 631 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23661. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020