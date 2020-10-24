1/1
Aaron Todd Pratt
Aaron Todd Pratt, 44, passed away on October 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Huntington's disease. Aaron was a native of Newport News and then later resided in Yorktown, Virginia. A visitation was held at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church of Yorktown beginning at 4:30 PM. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
