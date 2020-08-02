1/
Abigail "Gail" Yakimovich
Abigail (Gail) Yakimovich, nee Sexton, age 94, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sentara Williamsburg Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Yakimovich.

A native of New York City, she retired from the NYC Board of Education and relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 1993. She was a parishioner of St Olaf Catholic Church who had a larger than life personality and was loved by many. Gail was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and her most cherished role was as a grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Br. Joseph Yakimovich, a Capuchin Franciscan and James Yakimovich, a NYC Fire Department Battalion Chief; daughter, Gail Yakimovich Munday, RN (Stephen); granddaughter, Stephanie Munday, RN; her beloved grand-puppy, Kahlua; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Everyone who met her, loved her.

The visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA. A Celebration of Life Liturgy will be held at a later date. Gail will be interred alongside her husband in St John Cemetery in Queens, NY also at a date to be determined.

The family extends its thanks to the staff of 3 North at Sentara Williamsburg and Dr. Lisa Merrill for their kindness and care. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
