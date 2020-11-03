1/1
ABRAMS VAN DOVER
Abram Van Dover, 89, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to William James Van Dover and Hilda Eleanor Williams. Abram served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He served the military and the "Brain-busters" model club to the utmost of his ability, up to the last day of life.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Teresa Van Dover and son-in- law, Gene Crombine. He is survived by wife of 70 years, Lillian Van Dover; children, Abram Van Dover, Deborah Van Dover, Tina Schenck (William) and Ida Crombine; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered by many model airplane builders and collectors, whom he considered "brothers"- some for 50 years.

Services will be private. Abram would want everyone to remember him in the happy times they shared. He will never leave us. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
