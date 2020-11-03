Abram Van Dover, 89, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to William James Van Dover and Hilda Eleanor Williams. Abram served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He served the military and the "Brain-busters" model club to the utmost of his ability, up to the last day of life.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Teresa Van Dover and son-in- law, Gene Crombine. He is survived by wife of 70 years, Lillian Van Dover; children, Abram Van Dover, Deborah Van Dover, Tina Schenck (William) and Ida Crombine; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



He will be remembered by many model airplane builders and collectors, whom he considered "brothers"- some for 50 years.



Services will be private. Abram would want everyone to remember him in the happy times they shared. He will never leave us. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



