Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Dr. Adam S. Neely


1981 - 2019
Dr. Adam S. Neely Obituary
Dr. Adam Steven Neely, 38, passed away on August 10, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the or as a special tribute to Adam please love, support, and mentor a high school student. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019
