Adam Womack Jr.
Adam Womack, Jr 85 passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys E. Womack, his parents Cora and Adam Womack, Sr., sons Dale A. Womack and Leon Fitzgerald, Sr.

He is survived by sons John W. Fitzgerald and Eddie D. Fitzgerald, daughters Brenda Kissee, Maudine Womack, and Jacqueline Webster (Malcolm), a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 to 04:00 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, ?1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA?

His celebration of life will be officiated by Reverend Cletus Womack, Friday July 10, 2020, 11:00 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
