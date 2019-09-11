|
|
Addie (Lucy) Rader, 86, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born on July 13, 1933 in Clarksville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Goble and Rilla Cornell.
While he was stationed in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, she met and married the late Gene Rader. As an army wife, she lived all over the world and eventually settled in Hampton, Virginia. Lucy was married to Gene for 41 years and together they raised four wonderful children; Teresa Morewitz of Newport News, Virginia; Linda Faulk (Bill) of Bracey, Virginia; Ricky Rader (Becky) of Orange Park, Florida; and Yvonne Johnson (Sid) of Hampton, Virginia. She also leaves to cherish her memory her seven grandchildren; Lee Vreeland, Aaron Woodard, Heather Wirtz, Russell Rader, Nick Faulk, Melissa Bennett, and Katie Suarez; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to An Achievable Dream, 10858 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA, 23601, where an annual scholarship will be awarded in Lucy's memory.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019