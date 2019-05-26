Addie Mae Burgess entered the Kingdom of Heaven on May 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Pitt County, North Carolina and resided in Hampton, VA since 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Charlie, her sister Marie Sweat and brother B.F. Willoughby. She is survived by her daughter Naomi Chappell, son Charles Jr., grandchildren Crystal Hillman (Andrew), Meredith Chappell, Trae Burgess, great-grandchildren Jacob, Caleb, Elijah and Maddie and many nieces and nephews.Addie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Newport News and enjoyed the Christian fellowship and many friendships within her church family. She retired as Chief Deputy Clerk of the Newport News Circuit Court Clerks Office after 26 years of public service. Addie enjoyed a life filled with love, family, friendship and laughter. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Nana. Family visitation will be at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2251 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4pm. Interment will be private. The family thanks Carteret Landing Assisted Living, Carteret Health Care Hospital and Crystal Coast Hospice House for the care and comfort provided the past several months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 2244, Newport, NC 28570 or Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue, Hampton, VA 23661. Published in Daily Press from May 26 to May 27, 2019