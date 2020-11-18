Adean Marie Yeatts of Hayes died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday November 15, 2020. She retired from Fort Eustis as a budget manager. Mrs. Yeatts is survived by her husband James "Jim" Yeatts, 2 sons, H.P. Updike (Jessica), Ryan Updike (Mary), 5 grandchildren Henry, Eleanor, Elijah, Eva, Landon and a brother William Korowski. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday November 19, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic masks are required for individuals age 10 and over and social distancing is mandatory. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Family guidance under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



