Sister Adelaide Tate 95 was born in Severn, NC on July 29, 1924 and peacefully departed this life at home on May 24, 2020 surrounded by her family that so diligently loved and cared for her.



A visitation will be held from 2pm–6pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Home, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Also, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be attended by immediate family only with a private interment Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 Dupont Highway, New Castle, Delaware, 19720.



