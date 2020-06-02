Adelaide Tate
1924 - 2020
Sister Adelaide Tate 95 was born in Severn, NC on July 29, 1924 and peacefully departed this life at home on May 24, 2020 surrounded by her family that so diligently loved and cared for her.

A visitation will be held from 2pm–6pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Home, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Also, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be attended by immediate family only with a private interment Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 Dupont Highway, New Castle, Delaware, 19720.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 30, 2020
May all the warm and special memories the family shares with their loved one bring them comfort through all the days ahead. God will give you comfort 2 Cor. 2;3,4
May 30, 2020
I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of Adelaide, during this time of bereavement. Please know that God will provide all of you with the comfort and strength that you need during this most difficult time. Matthew 5:4
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted. Isaiah 61:1
james wilson
May 30, 2020
my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Tate. May the God of all comfort, be with you during this hard time.
K Thomas
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
D T
May 30, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
