Adeline Hallum
An angel has returned to the loving arms of Jesus. Funeral services for Adeline Hallum will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday August 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd, Newport News VA, 23608. There will be a viewing from 10-11 AM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private, family only service. For those who wish to attend via livestream, services will be streamed on Facebook Live via the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page. For more information, please refer to the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
