Adella J. Foster
1932 - 2020
Sunrise 03/09/1932

Sunset 05/29/2020

In the warm embrace of loving family members, Adella J. Foster entered into eternal rest, at the age of 88. Mrs. Foster, born in Lexington, KY, to the late Lavon and Ethel Johnson, was the fourth of eleven children. She came to live in Hampton, VA at an early age, and graduated from George P. Phoenix High School Class of 1950, where she met and later married Freddie W. Foster, Sr.

Adella was a member of Third Baptist Church in Hampton, VA. She retired from Hampton City Schools after 26 years, and from The Hampton Coliseum, after 42 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sons, Freddie Jr., and Alvin Foster, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah Williams, Lavon Foster (Carolyn), Jacqueline Perrin (Clarence),14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA, 23607. A private funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will like to thank Grace Hospice for their loving care and support.

To view the full obituary and for a live stream of the service via Facebook, please go to www.cookebros.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
