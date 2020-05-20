Adella June Langslow, 95, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, went to be with the Lord May 17, 2020. She was born June 19, 1924 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, and moved to Oil City, PA when she was 6 years old. She was the daughter of the late Clara and Roy Hazlett. She was blessed to have 5 siblings, one of whom survives, Paul Hazlett of Lewiston, New York. June graduated from Oil City High School in 1943. After graduation she bravely moved to Buffalo, NY to start her adult life. She found work at Bell Aircraft during WWII (Rosie the Riveter). In 1958, she married Philip Lee Langslow and moved to Virginia where they had two children.
After settling in Hampton, VA, where she lived for over 50 years, she focused on raising her family and enjoying her many friends and extended family. She was very independent, but a sweet and kind lady who always had a smile to share. She worked at Howmet Manufacturing and retired in 1989. June was a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, enjoyed playing dominoes, working jigsaw puzzles, and going to yard sales and thrift stores. She adored being Nana to her grandchildren and loved her two kitty cats Cowboy and Callie.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Langslow (Leslie) of Virginia Beach and daughter, Karen Smith, of Poquoson; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Christopher Smith, and Timothy Smith of Poquoson, and Isabella Langslow of Virginia Beach, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Church of Christ in Hampton, Virginia at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.vacremationsociety.com.
After settling in Hampton, VA, where she lived for over 50 years, she focused on raising her family and enjoying her many friends and extended family. She was very independent, but a sweet and kind lady who always had a smile to share. She worked at Howmet Manufacturing and retired in 1989. June was a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, enjoyed playing dominoes, working jigsaw puzzles, and going to yard sales and thrift stores. She adored being Nana to her grandchildren and loved her two kitty cats Cowboy and Callie.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Langslow (Leslie) of Virginia Beach and daughter, Karen Smith, of Poquoson; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Christopher Smith, and Timothy Smith of Poquoson, and Isabella Langslow of Virginia Beach, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Church of Christ in Hampton, Virginia at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.vacremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.