Agnes Bernice Thacker, 85, widow of Eugene Thacker, Sr., went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Chesapeake in Newport News, VA. A member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church, Agnes lived in Hampton, VA from 1969 until 2017 when she moved to The Chesapeake. She was a Floyd County native and briefly lived in Roanoke, VA before marrying Eugene and moving to California where they lived until their return to Virginia upon his retirement from the U.S. Navy. Her husband of 46 years, Eugene Thacker, Sr. preceded her in rest. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Helen Sue Johnson; 3 children: Eugene Thacker, Jr. and wife Jean, Lynda Ratliff and husband Jon, and Sherl Hines and husband Curt; 8 grandchildren: Michael Thacker and wife Jennifer, Kevin Thacker and wife Aubrey, Christopher Harsch, Timothy Harsch and wife April, Adam Kovalevsky and wife Shannon, Ryan Ratliff, Melissa Holmes and husband Bryan, and April Hines; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the funeral home, with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolences with the family. Published in Daily Press on May 6, 2019