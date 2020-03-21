|
On March 15, 2020 Mother Braxton of Newport News, VA went home to be with the Lord. Mother Braxton leaves to cherish her memories Pastor Samuel Braxton Jr. (Deborah); Jennie Braxton Kelley (Rev Leroy Kelley); Cynthia Braxton Pettiford (Robert Pettiford); fifteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren. Services for Mother Braxton will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23669 by Dr. Christopher C. Carter, Sr. Mother Braxton service will be private. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor C.O.G.I.C. in Smithfield, VA immediately following the service. The family of the late Mother Agnes Braxton has entrusted her final care to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2020