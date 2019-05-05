Agnes Stutt Hogge, died May 1, 2019. Born in Hampton, VA on July 26, 1920, Agnes graduated Hampton High School in 1937. In 1939 she married Shirley S. Hogge, an artist. She was preceded in death by both her husband and daughter Shirley Hogge Stacey. Agnes worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA during World War II and she was an air raid warden where she lived in Norfolk, VA. After the war, she and her husband moved back to Hampton where she went to work for CONARC at Fort Monroe, VA. In 1962 Agnes and Shirley moved to Alexandria, VA after she had retired from Civil Service. In 1964, they moved back to Hampton and in 1965 they opened Shirley's Art Center. They closed the business in 1987 and retired to Florida until 1998 when they returned to Hampton because of Shirley's illness. Agnes was active in the art world and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Hampton History Museum and the Hampton Heritage foundation. Agnes is survived by 3 grandchildren, Robert, Ted Hatcher and Michele Hatcher Hanson. Two great grandchildren Brandon and Nicole Hatcher and several step grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18th from 5pm-6:30pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave in downtown Hampton. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2pm on Sunday May 19th at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Following the memorial service a reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 110 East Queen St. in Hampton. In Agnes memory, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary