R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Agnes Hogge
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
110 East Queen St.
Hampton, VA
Agnes Stutt Hogge

Agnes Stutt Hogge Obituary
Agnes Stutt Hogge died May 1, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18th from 5pm-6:30pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave in downtown Hampton. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Sunday May 19th at 2pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 110 East Queen St. in Hampton. In Agnes's memory, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019
