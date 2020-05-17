Aileen Bowens Cypress, 1925-2020, died peacefully at Hidenwood Retirement Community on May 7.Along with her husband Dr. George C. Cypress who predeceased her, she was of the pioneers of the Peninsula civil rights movement and using that same passion, fought Alzheimer's disease for over 15 years.Aileen was also a graduate of Fisk University.Throughout most of her adulthood she was an active member of Links,Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Girlfriends and St. Augustine's Episcopal Church just to name a few. Taught at Hampton Institute/University and Saudi Arabia where she and her husband George resided for many years.She is survived by daughters, Cheryll C. Jones,Rosalyne Cameron, and Shelia Cypress Turner (Preston); sister, Sue Etta Scott; grandsons, James Cameron (Maureen) and Christopher Turner (Kirstyn) and great-granchildren Yuni, Amour and Dash Turner and a host of nephews and nieces.We would especially like to thank Kimberly, Ouida, Marion, Sheila, Cheryl, Mildred many others that cared for our Mother during her illness.A memorial service is planned for fall 2020. In love and remembrance.