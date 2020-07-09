1/1
Aileen Syptak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen Syptak, nee Khoo, 81, born in Singapore, died Monday, July 6th, 2020 in Yorktown, Virginia.

Funeral mass and burial service information to follow. A fervent convert to the Roman Catholic faith, Aileen loved God in a tangible way that inspired all those she met. Her loving and faith-filled contributions to the Roman Catholic Church and community were manifold, and her legacy will live on in the faith she has passed onto her children, grandchildren, and everyone she encountered. Aileen is survived by her loving husband, Col. Michael R. Syptak, their two children and their spouses: Dr. John Michael Syptak and Dr. Debbie Nio Syptak, and Mr. Gautam Ramnath and Mrs. Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, and her 7 grandchildren : Caitlyn, Samantha, MariElena, Christopher, Sophia Therese, Nicole, and Samuel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
What a wonderful, faith-filled lady of grace, eloquence, and conviction. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Praying for her, for Mike, and for the entire family. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace. Amen.
Fr. Nick Redmond
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved