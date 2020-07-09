Aileen Syptak, nee Khoo, 81, born in Singapore, died Monday, July 6th, 2020 in Yorktown, Virginia.



Funeral mass and burial service information to follow. A fervent convert to the Roman Catholic faith, Aileen loved God in a tangible way that inspired all those she met. Her loving and faith-filled contributions to the Roman Catholic Church and community were manifold, and her legacy will live on in the faith she has passed onto her children, grandchildren, and everyone she encountered. Aileen is survived by her loving husband, Col. Michael R. Syptak, their two children and their spouses: Dr. John Michael Syptak and Dr. Debbie Nio Syptak, and Mr. Gautam Ramnath and Mrs. Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, and her 7 grandchildren : Caitlyn, Samantha, MariElena, Christopher, Sophia Therese, Nicole, and Samuel.



