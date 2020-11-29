1/1
Alan Denton Averill
Alan Denton Averill transitioned to eternal life on November 23, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News. Alan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and lived most of his life in Newport News. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Louise Averill; a sister, Carol Averill (Frank Lorino); a nephew, Andrew Lorino; and a niece Mattie Lorino. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brett Averill.

Alan graduated from Denbigh High School in 1978. He graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College in 1981; from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg in 1983; and again from Thomas Nelson in 1987. He worked many years in computer programming and later in retail sales until shortly before his death.

Alan experienced many health issues in his life but by his perseverance and his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ he overcame many difficulties. He was always a winner and never a loser because of his compassion for others. He was an encouragement and a blessing to many. He will be greatly missed.

Alan had a great burden to witness and pray for the needs of others and for those who have not known the love and mercy of the Lord Jesus Christ. He had a special interest in the work and support of overseas missionaries. Any memorial gifts in his honor may be given to South East Asia Crusades at this address: SEA Crusades, 304 Marsh View Court, Carrollton, VA, 23314.

Plans for a memorial service are pending. Final internment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC. W.J. Smith & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and will provide information on final plans.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
