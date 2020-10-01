On Monday, September 28, Jedi Alaric Dravin Harris made his final journey to a galaxy far, far away.



Alaric was born in Swindon, England on May 4, 2005 to Cory and Jennifer Harris. An avid gamer, Alaric enjoyed playing video games with his brothers, Gabriel, Brody, and Lukas. When he wasn't winning on the XBOX, he was spending time with the rest of his family – hanging with Aunts and Uncles, laughing with cousins McKenna, Charlotte, Chase, and Sawyer, and playing cards with beloved grandparents Lisa and Doug Harris. Alaric enjoyed riding his bike down Main Street or beyond for an impromptu visit to Gram and Papa. He also travelled with his family regularly to the Outer Banks, Tatooine, or to visit his Grandparents, Beth and Leon, and other family in New York. Alaric was generous, kind, funny, and smart. He was also a talented and creative artist, who loved to write and express himself through drawing and sculpting.



Use the Force, Alaric...you will forever be loved and remembered by those of us blessed to know you. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you be kind to one another. Please consider donating to the Lifeline Network in Alaric's memory. Every struggle is different but there is help - 1-800-273-8255. "The Force will be with you. Always." - Obi-Wan Kenobi.



The family will be hosting a celebration on Sunday, October 4 in Hayes Virginia. Details are available on Facebook "Alaric Harris Jedi Celebration". Due to COVID-19, social distancing is mandatory and masks are required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



