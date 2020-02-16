|
Albert C. "Bill" Willis passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at The Hidenwood. Bill was a native of Tennessee and had been a resident of Virginia for 70 years. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Sgt. Major E-9 after 26 years of service. Bill served in Korea and was awarded a Service Medal with three bronze stars, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Army Commendation Ribbon.
After his service, Bill was a sales representative for Golden Foods, Inc. for 20 years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gertrude; two sons, Donald (Beth) and Jack (Ann) Willis; three grandchildren, Susanne Patterson (Ryan) and Kevin and Corey Willis; and three great-grandchildren, C.J., Ben, and Ian Patterson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020