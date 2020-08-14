1/1
Albert L. Foster
1942 - 2020
Albert Lee Foster of Gloucester passed away on Tuesday, August 11, at his home. He was born on September 21, 1942 in Blakes, Virginia. Albert, better known as Alf by those who knew and loved him always had a little joke or story to tell. He was a quiet, compassionate man who loved his family and treasured his friends. His greatest pleasure of all was to serve the people of his beloved Mathews County where he was born and raised.

After almost 30 years after graduating from Mathews High School, he was able to achieve his dream of being a funeral director. In 1990, Albert graduated from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service at the top of his class earning the Bill Pierce Award for his integrity and dedication. Though he had many jobs throughout his life, funeral service was his true calling to serve and ease the grief and loss of loved ones who would be missed just as Albert will be by all who loved and knew him. During his career he worked at funeral homes in in the Hampton Roads area, Newport News, and Mathews, Va.

Albert is predeceased by his parents, Rosser Lee Foster and Dorothy Brown Foster; and his brother, James Emory Foster. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Booker Foster; and his son and daughter-in-law, Sid and Trish Foster of Mathews; his grandchildren, Brandon and Ashley; his aunt, Thelma Brown of Richmond; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Strawser (David); and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, on Saturday, August 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, in the chapel of Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at H.C. Smither Cemetery in Mathews, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
AUG
16
Burial
H.C. Smithers Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 13, 2020
Albert Lee was one of us born and raised at Blakes. When we would see each other we would both start laughing because we had a joke to share. Everyone that knew him will miss him. He was a true friend and will always be in our thoughts. Our deepest sympathy to each of you.
Arnold Buchanan
Friend
August 13, 2020
I graduated from Mathews High School with Albert. Albert was a quiet, kind and polite with a smile on his face. Albert you will be missed.
Janie Corbett
Friend
August 13, 2020
Linda & Family,
Al was a sweet and gentle soul who truly dedicated himself to funeral service. I enjoyed working with him over the years and will never forget his smile and sense of humor. His family and those families he served were blessed to have him. I know he will be missed by everyone.
Thinking of you,
Jeannette Baylor
Jeannette Baylor
Friend
August 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
David Martin Strawser
Family
