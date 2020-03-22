|
|
Albert L. Canaday, Jr., " Al or Jr", 65, born in Charles City, VA, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on March 10, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Essie Canaday, as well as 3 brothers.
"When tomorrow starts without me,
don't think we're far apart,
for every time you think of me,
I'm right there, in your heart."
We love you Jr, and will miss you dearly! Your loving brothers and sisters: Charles(Virginia), Catherine(Ashton), Barbara(Bruce), Gloria(Edwin), Tony and Jacqueline(Terry); nieces, nephews, cousins and special cousin Robert D.
Final resting place: Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020