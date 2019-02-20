Albert Odell Travis passed away on Sunday, February 17, in Newport News. Born August 16, 1925 to Ollie Thomas Travis and Alice Sparrow Travis. In 1941, Albert volunteered to serve in the navy during WWII as a photographer in the Pacific and in the occupation of Japan. Upon returning home after the war, he met and married the love of his life, Sylvia Haynes Travis, they were married for 72 years and raised 3 daughters. Albert retired from Newport News Shipyard. He and Sylvia were members of First United Church of Christ where they were active for most of their adult lives. Albert was preceded in death by parents, his sister and her husband Juanita and Hilland Henderson, and son-in-law Douglas Carlisle. He survived by his wife Sylvia. Three daughters Sylvia Carlisle, Deborah Harris (Joe) and Sandra Cress (Bill). Four grandchildren Christy Crocker, Joshua Harris (Mandy), Allen Crocker (Paige) and Lindsay Elledge, three great-grandsons, Teagan and Wyatt Harris and Arthur Crocker. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to First United Church of Christ, 1017 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666. The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside, The Gardens of Warwick Forest and Melanie from Riverside Hospice for their care this past year. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary