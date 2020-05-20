Albert Ray Myers passed away May 16, 2020 at the Chesapeake Retirement Center. He was an Ohio farm boy, served in the Air Force, graduated from Ohio State, and earned a CPA. He began his financial career in public accounting with Arthur Anderson in New York City. Later he had a long career in the Financial Services Division of Newport News Shipyard. He usually became finance chairperson of his churches, notably First Presbyterian in Newport News and Rocky Mount (VA) United Methodist and was currently a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a pretty good golfer and had three holes in one. He took several cross country bicycle trips and wrote an extensive journal describing them. His best shipyard buddy laughingly said, "The only thing more boring than hearing about Al's bicycle trips is reading about them!"
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Fran, and his brother Roy. He is survived by his wife Irene; daughter Sharon Martin (Bobby); nephew John (Shirley); nieces, Rene` (Don), and Sharon. He had no children of his own, but he embraced Irene's family and later became the "Best Grandpa Ever" according to grandchildren Jonathan (Stacy), Greg, Mark, and Kathryn (Mike), and great grandchildren Olivia, Jack, and Ellison, He looked at Bobby Martin's family as his own.
He met Irene McLain playing tennis and a year later (1992) they were married. Al "helped" the Hunt Brothers build a waterfront home on Smith Mountain Lake and he and Irene enjoyed 20 years there.
When they got to be too senior for the lake lifestyle, they moved to the Chesapeake Retirement Center, where they reconnected with old friends and made new ones, as well as enjoyed the many activities. The family thanks the staff at the Chesapeake for their care of Al in the last months.
Anyone desiring to make a memorial donation may do so to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601 or The Chesapeake Benevolent Fund, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
No services are planned at this time.
The following is an excerpt of a tribute from Grandson Jonathan Brewer of Dallas, Georgia: "We lost my Pops today. He was one of the most intelligent and incredible men I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. He wasn't my biological grandfather, he came into my life once my grandma remarried. I never knew my mom's father as he died shortly before I was born. My Pops never had children of his own but jumped right into the grandpa role without missing a beat. We used to watch Jeopardy whenever we were visiting and I would be amazed at how he could answer most of the questions. He went to Ohio State University, which is where I gained my love for the Buckeyes. He was an avid bicycle rider who loved to garden and could speak and read Spanish fluently. In fact, he used to read the Bible in Spanish. He was a Godly man and passed peacefully, which gives me some comfort. I will forever love and miss you Pops."
Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Fran, and his brother Roy. He is survived by his wife Irene; daughter Sharon Martin (Bobby); nephew John (Shirley); nieces, Rene` (Don), and Sharon. He had no children of his own, but he embraced Irene's family and later became the "Best Grandpa Ever" according to grandchildren Jonathan (Stacy), Greg, Mark, and Kathryn (Mike), and great grandchildren Olivia, Jack, and Ellison, He looked at Bobby Martin's family as his own.
He met Irene McLain playing tennis and a year later (1992) they were married. Al "helped" the Hunt Brothers build a waterfront home on Smith Mountain Lake and he and Irene enjoyed 20 years there.
When they got to be too senior for the lake lifestyle, they moved to the Chesapeake Retirement Center, where they reconnected with old friends and made new ones, as well as enjoyed the many activities. The family thanks the staff at the Chesapeake for their care of Al in the last months.
Anyone desiring to make a memorial donation may do so to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601 or The Chesapeake Benevolent Fund, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
No services are planned at this time.
The following is an excerpt of a tribute from Grandson Jonathan Brewer of Dallas, Georgia: "We lost my Pops today. He was one of the most intelligent and incredible men I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. He wasn't my biological grandfather, he came into my life once my grandma remarried. I never knew my mom's father as he died shortly before I was born. My Pops never had children of his own but jumped right into the grandpa role without missing a beat. We used to watch Jeopardy whenever we were visiting and I would be amazed at how he could answer most of the questions. He went to Ohio State University, which is where I gained my love for the Buckeyes. He was an avid bicycle rider who loved to garden and could speak and read Spanish fluently. In fact, he used to read the Bible in Spanish. He was a Godly man and passed peacefully, which gives me some comfort. I will forever love and miss you Pops."
Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.