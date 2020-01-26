|
Albert Sanford Miller, III departed this life on January 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA in 1944 and was a lifelong resident of the Tidewater area. Al graduated from Warwick High School in 1962 and attended the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School.
Al is survived by his beloved wife, Jan, his daughter Claire Bellecci and her children Ava and Angelo, his son and daughter-in-law Nathan (Nate) and Michelle Miller and their children Baya and Noah, his daughter Michelle Odom and her family, and his grandson Christopher Miller. He also leaves behind a large and loving extended family and many long-time friends.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm at the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 245 S Armistead Ave, Hampton with a reception to follow at The Hampton Yacht Club, on Victoria Blvd., in Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020