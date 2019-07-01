Albert (Bert) W. Hilburger passed from this life on June 28, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1937 in Buffalo, NY to Elmer Hilburger and Lauret Hohorst Hilburger.



Bert received a B.S.M.E. degree from the University of Michigan in 1958 and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1962. He was admitted to practice law in Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia (D.C.); he specialized in patent and copyright law.



In 1965 he moved to East Greenwich, RI, where he met Judy Butler and was married in 1966. Together they spent several years in the Philadelphia, PA area and then moved to Niantic, CT to raise their four children. Upon their retirement, they moved to Williamsburg, VA.



In 1993 he began a pro-life organization, the Truth Squad/Missionaries for Life. They gave presentations educating audiences about the horrors of abortion. Bert considered this to be the most important work he performed.



He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Joan Dunlop Wilson and Donna Jones Largent. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Judy) Butler Hilburger of 53 years. He is also survived by his son, Dr. Mark Hilburger and his wife Dr. Esther Hilburger and their children, Kaden and Mika; by his daughter Jennifer Hopper and her children, Savannah Humber and Tyler Gleason; by his daughter, Kristen Hass and her husband Trace Hass; by his daughter, Gretchen Hilburger Porras and her husband, Javier Porras.



A Catholic Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 3pm on July 8, 2019 at St. Bede Catholic Church on 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA, with inurnment at the church columbarium immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Life League, P.O. Box 1350, Stafford, VA 22555.



Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home and online condolences may be offered at www.nelsencares.com. Published in Daily Press on July 1, 2019