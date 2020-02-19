Home

Aldine Hutchen Wilson

Aldine Hutchen Wilson Obituary
Aldine H. Wilson, 95, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Newport News. He was a resident of the Peninsula for over 50 years.

Aldine was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding for 22 years and then Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from which he retired in 1986.

Aldine was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene V. Wilson, and a son, Randy A. Wilson. He is survived by daughters, Judy D. Christian and her husband, Robert, and also Tensye L. Westrup and sons, Eddie C. Wilson and Jerry D. Wilson; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Gant. Altmeyer-Riverside Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
