Aldine Hutchens Wilson

Aldine Hutchens Wilson Obituary
Aldine H. Wilson, 95, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Newport News. He was a resident of the Peninsula for over 50 years.

Aldine was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding for 22 years and then Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from which he retired in 1986.

Aldine was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene V. Wilson, and a son, Randy A. Wilson. He is survived by daughters, Judy D. Christian and her husband, Robert, and also Tensye L. Westrup and sons, Eddie C. Wilson and Jerry D. Wilson; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Gant. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Altmeyer-Riverside Chapel, 7415 River Rd., Newport News, VA 23607. A Graveside service will be held on February 21, at 3 p.m., Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery, 12750 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606. www.Altmeyerfuneralandcremations.com
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
