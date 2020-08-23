Aleene Irvin Salmon, 95, of Williamsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Aleene enjoyed painting with water and oils, golfing, sewing, and playing bridge. She loved to travel. She was a beautiful lady and we love and miss her.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Irvin; second husband, Edward Salmon; parents, Dolly and Edwin Powell; brothers, Cecil and Harold Powell. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Steven) Bennett and Rebecca Pietrowski; and granddaughter Jackie (Max) Ecker.



Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



