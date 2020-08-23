1/1
Aleene Irvin Salmon
Aleene Irvin Salmon, 95, of Williamsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Aleene enjoyed painting with water and oils, golfing, sewing, and playing bridge. She loved to travel. She was a beautiful lady and we love and miss her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Irvin; second husband, Edward Salmon; parents, Dolly and Edwin Powell; brothers, Cecil and Harold Powell. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Steven) Bennett and Rebecca Pietrowski; and granddaughter Jackie (Max) Ecker.

Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
