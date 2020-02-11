|
Alene Neal Cofer peacefully passed away on February 8th at the age of 94. The daughter of the late John and Jane Neal, Alene was born in Hampton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Cofer and her younger brother, Abner Neal.
During World War II, Alene worked in the War Department on the Newport News waterfront. Her career in administration began at Langley Air Force Base where she worked for Air Force Command. She later became Associate Director of the Mariner's Museum where she enjoyed working for over 20 years.
As a young girl Alene attended Hampton Baptist Church with her three siblings. In her later years she recalled what a profound influence those years had on her life. Experiencing both joy and sadness in her life, she would often say, "not my will but Thy will be done". Alene was always ready to share a smile and a kind word with everyone she met. She appreciated every day God gave her on Earth and continued to bless others in the last years of her life.
Alene and her late husband, Bill spent countless hours sailing the waters of the Chesapeake Bay on their wooden sailboat "Vinden". Their family participated in local regattas during the earliest days of competitive sailing making lifelong friends along the way. After her husband retired from NASA, Alene and Bill moved from their home in Newport News and enjoyed the serenity of Cobbs Creek for several years. After the loss of her husband, Alene moved to the Pilot House Condominiums in Norfolk where she was blessed with new friends and beautiful sunsets on the Elizabeth River. She continued to enjoy boating with her son Bill, his family and their friends on "Free Again".
Alene is survived by her son Bill Cofer, his wife Susan and her cherished grandson Landon. She also leaves behind her devoted brother, J.B. Neal of Atlanta, her loving sister Louise Knemeyer of Williamsburg, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The burial will be private, and a celebration of life reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to either the Nauticus Sailing Foundation or Park Place School.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 11, 2020