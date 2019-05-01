Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Alexander Sears Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alexander A. "Al" Sears

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sergeant Major Alexander A. "Al" Sears, (Ret.) died Thursday, April 25, 2019. A native of Hazel Park, Mich., he had been a Peninsula resident for 60 years.After an early departure from Hazel Park High School in 1941, Al joined the Civilian Conservation Corp. (CCC). He received his discharge from the CCC shortly after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.Al's first enlistment in the U.S. Army was from September 1943 to November 1945. He received his basic training at Camp Callen, Calif., and advanced training at Fort Bliss, Texas. In mid-October 1944, via England, he landed in Normandy, France. It was at St. Die, Al entered ground combat along with the 103rd Infantry Division. On November 21, in the Village of Barr, France, he received shrapnel wounds and was evacuated to England. Al rejoined his division on March 15, 1945, and remained in ground combat until the conclusion of the European War in Austria. He was honorably discharged in late November 1945. After a one-year sabbatical, Al re-entered the U.S. Army in January, 1947.From January 1947 to October 1973, he participated alternately between stateside duty, mainly at Fort Eustis, Va. as an Instructor in the Army's Transportation School and overseas duty in Korea (twice), France (twice), Germany (once), Iran (once), and Vietnam (twice). It was a Fort Eustis on October 31, 1973, as Sergeant Major under the Director of Military Arts, that Al retired after 28 years of active military service.Among his awards and citations, he was the recipient of the Combat Infantry Man's Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with cluster, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal with four knots, Army Commendation Medal with first oak leaf cluster, National Service Defense Medal with cluster, Occupation Medal (Japan), EAME Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.Upon retirement from the U.S. Army, Al accepted employment with Bell Helicopter International in Tehran, Iran as a Transportation Specialist responsible for receiving and processing military aircraft for the Government of Iran for two years and a second time for fifteen months with Lockheed Aircraft, again as a Transportation Specialist.Upon his return from Iran in January 1979 Al was employed at a local marine supply company as the company's DOT Representative until late 1983. At this time, he secured employment with the Department of Defense at Fort Eustis, Va. Al remained there until late 1992 at which time, he retired. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 605 Paris, Frances and a member of the Peninsula Coin Club.Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Frances Royer Sears; two daughters, Roxanne S. Prine and Kim Ives (Joe); and granddaughter, Rachael Tyo Williams (Peter); he was preceded in death by his grandson, Alex Prine. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In conclusion, for those of you who remember Al Sears in his younger years, he quotes "If I offended you, I apologize." "And by golly, it's been an exciting and full life!" "I've had an angel on my shoulder all the way!" "See you on the other side." Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries