Alexander McNeely Byrne, 22, a resident of James City County, died in an automobile accident on February 22, 2019 in Farmville, VA. Born in Providence, RI in 1996, Alex is the adored son of Chris and Sarah (McNeely) Byrne, brother of John and Emilia Byrne, and grandson of Richard and Helen Byrne of Accomac, VA, David and Susan Morse of Boston, MA, and the late James McNeely of Boston, MA.A 2015 graduate of Jamestown High School, Alex attended Hampden-Sydney College, Class of 2019, receiving an honorary degree in History. He planned to begin a career as a builder following graduation. Alex greatly enjoyed reading, woodworking, repairing his prized BMW 330 Coupe, hunting, fishing, shooting targets, and the comradery of his brothers at Theta Chi, his college fraternity. His kindness, gentle disposition, sparkling sense of humor, ready smile, and hearty laugh are sorely missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will take place on Friday, May 17th at 4:00pm at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Rd in Williamsburg, In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alexander McNeely Byrne '19 Memorial Fund at Hampden-Sydney College.
Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019
