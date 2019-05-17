|
|
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Alexander Parker Jr., of Fort Washington, MD, answered the Master's Call. He was a devoted father to Dawn Parker and Jamaal Parker (Melanie) and brother to Louise Jefferson (Lynwood). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Juwann, Julius, Sanaa, Laylah and Elijah; aunts, Lucy Piggott and Ethel Taylor; uncle, Thomas Taylor; special cousins, Anna Hopkins, Evelyn Carey Dandridge, W. T. Parker (Michele), Gary Parker and Michael Parker (Gloria); special friend, Paul Robbins (Angela);and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Marian O. Parker, parents, Mary Elizabeth and Alexander Parker, Sr., and brother, Charles Parker. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Interment to follow in Williamsburg Memorial Park. Mr. Parker may be viewed Monday beginning at 11 a.m. www.whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2019