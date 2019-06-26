Home

Alexander Stoops
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Alexander "Manzy" Stoops Sr. Obituary
Alexander "Manzy" John Stoops, Sr., 74, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Newport News, he was a lifelong Peninsula resident. He served in the US Army and retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 1994 after 25 years, where he worked as a structural and pipe welder. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1119. Manzy had a strong faith in God, was a loving, kind, generous, outgoing, tough and fearless man who always had a good joke and a positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna Stoops; his sister, Ethel Smith; and four brothers, William "Emp" Stoops, Robert Stoops, Clifford Adams, and Royce Stoops. Survivors include his wife, Virginia Stoops; his children, Alexander John Stoops, Jr. and wife, Carol, Cynthia F. Kane and husband, Daniel, and Christopher N. Stoops and wife, Haley; seven grandchildren, Alexander J. Stoops, III, Katie Scarlett Stoops, Nolan and Gavin Sweet, Mackenzie, Alyssa and Maverick Manzy Stoops; a great-granddaughter, Reagan Lynne Stoops; and many nieces, nephews and loving and caring friends.

A memorial service with Army honors will be conducted at 6:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel, Hampton. Memorials may be made to the , 4416 Expressway Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019
