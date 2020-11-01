Alfred A Ponce, Jr. of Williamsburg,VA passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2020 at the age of 78 with his Son, Michael and Partner, Alice by his side.



Alfred "Al" was born on March 12th, 1942 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. He served as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in the U.S. Airforce and was a high school mathematics educator in Hanover NH for 30 years. He received his Bachelor of Science from Bloomsburg University and Masters from Dartmouth.



Al was an avid traveler that enjoyed the journey just as much as the destination. He traveled extensively throughout the world and had many long trips to Alaska. He had fearless adventures jeeping, white water canoeing and rafting. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers and playing poker with his buddies.



He had great sense of humor and personality that people gravitated towards. He was a member of the Virginia Civilian Emergency Response Team and could always be counted on the lend a hand or build a solution. He was fortunate to have had two terrific woman in is life. Janet with whom he was married for 37 years and had a son prior to her passing in 2006 and, Alice, his devoted partner for the last 14 years.



Al is survived by his son, Michael younger brothers Charles, Stanley, Glenn & Wayne, younger sister Bonnie, his partner Alice Clay and numerous other friends, family and students that had the benefit of knowing him.



Al will be laid to rest on November 9th at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, VA. The family will also hold an Alfred Ponce "Celebration of Life" virtual ceremony on November 15th at 2pm ET utilizing internet video technology. Please contact the family if you would like information on how to attend virtually.



