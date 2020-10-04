1/
Alfred Agnew Allred
Alfred Agnew Allred "Al", 92, peacefully passed away on September 29, 2020, in Hampton, VA. Preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Lackey Allred, with whom he shared 40 wonderful years of marriage, Al was one of eight children of John and Edith Allred. He is survived by his sister, Faye Smith, of Lillington, NC, and many nieces and nephews.

Al was a lifelong member at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church, Hampton, VA, and he loved serving his Lord and Savior every day. He was a Deacon and spearheaded many mission and outreach programs. Al was most proud of starting the Newport News Jailhouse Ministry and each week for many decades he shared the Love and Good News of Jesus Christ with the friends he made in the jailhouse.

An electrician by trade and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1340, Al worked projects throughout Virginia and other East coast states including installation of lights across the James River Bridge. Al loved making friends at yard sales and he spent the last five years of his life residing and ministering to friends he made at Coliseum Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Hampton.

The family expresses their appreciation for the care and support of Al's Church friends and to all of the devoted caregivers who provided medical care, love and friendship during his time at Coliseum Convalescent Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ivy Memorial Baptist Church or the Union Mission. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 . Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 1, 2020
Al was a wonderful, sweet, and happy person that I have know all my life it seems. Wonderful Christian person. I surely will miss seeing him in church.
Annette Belvin Hancock
Friend
October 1, 2020
My brother was a wonderful Christian role model and his sense of humor could light up any room. I will miss him but am assured that I will see him again.
Faye Allred Smith
Sister
