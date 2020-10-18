Deacon Alfred Daye Sr., 88, began his Walk in Glory on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a native of Wilton, NC, and a longtime resident of Newport News, VA.
He is survived by his son, Deacon Alfred Jr. (Carolyn); daughters, Jacqueline (Nate), Kim (Michael) and Margaret; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother, James Lee of Compton, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a service to start at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Willard Maxwell will be the eulogist. Interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com