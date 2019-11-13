Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hickory Neck Episcopal Church
Toano, VA
Alfred Evison "Al" Kerby


1932 - 2019
Alfred Evison "Al" Kerby Obituary
Al went to his heavenly home November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1932 in Jacksonville, FL to Carey Columbus Kerby and Minnie Ruby (Smith) Kerby. Al graduated in 1954 from Duke University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. That same year he married his high school girlfriend and the love of his life, Carolyn (Powell) Kerby.

After a long government contracting career which allowed him to manage projects in several US states as well as Paris, France and Oslo, Norway, he retired from IBM in 1993. Al served as a Vice President of SAIC, retiring again in 1998 only to continue with part-time consulting for SAIC. He was an avid Duke basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating on the Chickahominy River and teaching his children, grandchildren, and others to waterski.

Al was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Barber. Al is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 65 years, and by his brother Carey "Buddy" Kerby. Al is also survived by his children Kathy Kerby and husband Ben Littauer, Lisa Kerby and husband Barry Langevin, Karen Kerby and husband Jeff Webster, and Kevan Kerby and wife Patsy; his grandchildren Ariana Littauer, Ross Littauer and wife Hollie Matlin, Jesse Cohen, David Cohen and wife Hayley, Ali Cohen, Jessica Wood, and Emily Wood; his great-grandson Noah Littauer; and extended family and friends.

Memorial service to be held at Hickory Neck Episcopal Church in Toano on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
