Captain Alfred G. Russillo, USN (Ret), 99, died February 8, 2020 in Newport News, VA. From Pelham, NY, he spent a year in the Naval Reserve before becoming a Naval Academy midshipman graduating in 1943 with the class of '44. On the USS Bradford, he served in the Pacific in eleven major campaigns during WWII. As commander of minesweeper USS Toucan, he served in the Korean War and as Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 25 he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. His military awards include the Legion of Merit with three citations, the Bronze Star and the Navy Unit Commendation. Al earned his Doctorate in Public Administration from George Washington University and launched a second career as an associate professor teaching public administration to graduate students.
In retirement, Al enjoyed church and civic activities, serving on the Parish Council of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hedgesville, WVA, the diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Synod Steering Committee, the Woods Resort Homeowners Association, and as the president of the West Virginia Chapter of American Society for Public Administration. Al created beautiful stained-glass for friends and relatives and was proud of his works displayed in three churches and numerous homes across the country.
In later life, Al dismissed limitations and surged ahead with a resolute stride, wry smile, and dry wit. His love for his wife of nearly 70 years, Catherine Ann O'Donnell Russillo, who died in 2015, was unending. Al is survived by his devoted children, Joanne Robbins (married to William), Mary Ahearn (David), Alfred Russillo (Deborah), Patricia Glick (Jonathan), Catherine (Kathryn Davenport), Margaret Carroll, Elizabeth Mulherin (Matthew), and Ann Marie Michel (Robert), 22 beloved grandchildren and 23 adored great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St Jerome Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a charitable donation to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608 or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020